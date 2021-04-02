Cycling Tour of Flanders | Ad-Free 08:55-15:45

Live coverage on this very page from 08:55 BST on Sunday April 4, before Tom Owen rumbles into action on live text commentary duty at 11:00 BST.

Re-Cycle: 'That was my chance' – when Adrie Van der Poel denied Sean Kelly at the Tour of Flanders

Thirty-four years before Mathieu van der Poel won the Tour of Flanders in 2020, his father pipped Sean Kelly to the line. Felix Lowe turns back the clock to 1986 , and the race in which the Irishman would come closest to glory in the only Monument that would forever elude him.

Adrie van der Poel found the 2020 Tour of Flanders more stressful than the edition he actually won. Not only was the outcome out of his hands, but the 61-year-old was also working for his son’s Alpecin-Fenix team, giving out spare wheels and musettes along the route – all while trying to keep track of Mathieu’s performance.

“He was in front with two other really good riders,” Van der Poel says, recalling the winning move that also featured Wout van Aert and world champion Julian Alaphilippe, who crashed out dramatically with 35km remaining after colliding with a motorbike.

“Okay, one fell down, then it was a battle between the two of them. And it was the battle everyone wanted to see. Van Aert had won his first Monument at San Remo. So for Mathieu, after the hard work he did, it was very nice to win his first big Monument. And for me it was extra special because I won that race too.”

It was 6th April 1986 when Van der Poel senior won the Ronde, the Dutchman pulling off a surprise to dart past Ireland’s Sean Kelly and triumph from a four-man break in Meerbeke. It was the second of three occasions in the space of four years that Kelly would finish runner-up in Flanders – the only one of cycling’s five Monuments missing from his otherwise impeccable palmarès.

If Kelly was ever going to win the Ronde, 1986 was the year. The then-29-year-old was at the peak of his powers and firing on all cylinders, having already won a fifth consecutive Paris-Nice crown and a maiden Milan-San Remo title. But form is not the only factor in a bike race. If anything, Kelly can now readily admit that he was overconfident that day.

Who is racing?

Wout van Aert, Mathieu van der Poel, Julian Alaphilippe, Peter Sagan, Mads Pedersen and Greg van Avermaet will all be on the startline for the second monument of the season. Can Van der Poel defend his title?

Tour of Flanders 2021 is live on Eurosport.

Coverage of the men's race on Eurosport 1 begins at 08:55 BST and ends at 15:45 BST - at which point coverage of the women's Tour of Flanders will begin.

---

