Cycling

Tour of Flanders cycling 2021 – Wout van Aert urged to find that 'one thing you specialise in'

Wout van Aert has been urged to carve out a specialist skill in order to get the best out of his huge talent. The Belgian suffered a disappointing day at the Tour of Flanders, as he came home in sixth after being dropped by Mathieu van der Poel and eventual winner Kasper Asgreen up the Kwaremont.

00:00:43, 2 hours ago