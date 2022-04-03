Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) lit up the Tour of Flanders with a pulsating attack on the Oude Kwaremont.

Pogacar arrived in Flanders bidding to become the first reigning Tour de France champion since Eddy Merckx in 1975 to win the Belgian Monument.

Ad

And he set up his stall with a series of tasty attacks, mainly in the aim of cracking defending champion Kasper Asgreen (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl).

Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour of Flanders LIVE - Women's race as Van Vleuten headlines stellar field 8 HOURS AGO

The most impressive was a bruising move on the Kwaremont with 55km to go as he quickly whittled down a sizable group.

“He can’t help himself,” cried Carlton Kirby on Eurosport commentary.

“This is almost a red rag to a bull, isn’t it? Everyone’s just thinking ‘oh my life, he’s off again. How on earth do we sort this one out?’”

Pogacar was among the favourites alongside Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin Fenix) following the withdrawal of Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma).

“Pogacar is looking head and shoulders above the rest when it goes uphill,” said Robbie McEwan alongside Kirby.

“He’s got to be a little more careful in choosing his moment when he really wants to make the race explode. But what we know about Tadej Pogacar is he can do this again and again and again.”

- - -

Eurosport, GCN & discovery+ are proud to be the home of women’s cycling

Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour of Flanders, as it happened - Pogacar implodes in finale as Van der Poel wins 8 HOURS AGO