Cycling

'I was not stressed' - Mathieu van der Poel on the bizarre sprint finale with Tadej Pogacar

Mathieu van der Poel took a heart-in-the-mouth victory at the Tour of Flanders after the most bizarre of ‘sprint’ finishes involving Tadej Pogacar. The duo had a huge lead in the home straight but, as Pogacar refused to do another turn, the pace almost slowed to a halt – inviting Dylan van Baarle and Valentin Madouas back into the mix.

00:02:04, 15 minutes ago