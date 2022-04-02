Adam Blythe is counting down the seconds to the start of the Tour of Flanders, despite admitting to being gutted by the absence of Wout van Aert.

Jumbo-Visma star Van Aert was the strong favourite to take the Ronde for the first time in his career, but he was forced to withdraw after contracting Covid-19

Van Aert’s great rival Mathieu van der Poel - the winner in 2020 - has assumed favouritism for Sunday’s face, but it looks wide open and Blythe feels the absence of the Jumbo-Visma star has altered things for his team.

“I am gutted that Wout van Aert is out,” Blythe said. “I can’t imagine what he’s going through.

“We’re all gutted we can’t have Wout van Aert on the start line, but Covid, c’est la vie.

“Change in the race. How is that going to happen? Christophe Laporte, his team-mate has been on fine form, Tiesj Benoot. How is that team going to adapt, Jumbo-Visma?”

Tour de France winner Tadej Pogacar is among the favourites, but he has never contested the Ronde and Blythe is unsure if he is ready for the challenge given he was caught out at Dwars door Vlaanderen.

Blythe said: “Tadej Pogacar, has he learned from his mistakes of the previous race that he did in Belgium? We will find out.

"Mathieu van der Poel, Tom Pidcock, it does not change too much him (Van Aert) being out, but for the team Jumbo-Visma they are going to adjust the tactics.

“Also everyone else around it has more of an opportunity.

“I can’t wait. it is going to all kick off.”

