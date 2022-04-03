Bradley Wiggins says ‘it’s a huge disappointment’ for Wout van Aert to miss the Tour of Flanders following a positive Covid-19 test.

The Jumbo-Visma rider will now miss the race in his native Belgium, and Wiggins says this absence changes the dynamic of the entire race, which you can follow live with Eurosport and Discovery

He said: “We've seen the form that he's been in this season and there's not many people who wouldn't have put their money on Wout van Aert winning today.

“It's a huge disappointment for him picking up Covid and unfortunately he's going to miss the race.

“Teams are going to come here with plans today - Quick-Step have got to do something.

That really does change the dynamic of the race today.

“It opens up the door for Christophe Laporte, who has been in fine form this season picking up a few second places.

“They've (Jumbo-Visma) got a few other options now, and it's not the obvious option in Wout van Aert. Other teams are going to look at those guys and they're still contenders.”

Blythe 'gutted' to see Van Aert miss out

“I am gutted that Wout van Aert is out,” he added. “I can’t imagine what he’s going through.

“We’re all gutted we can’t have Wout van Aert on the start line, but Covid, c’est la vie.

Adam Blythe on Wout van Aert's withdrawal from Tour of Flanders

“Change in the race. How is that going to happen? Christophe Laporte, his team-mate has been on fine form, Tiesj Benoot. How is that team going to adapt, Jumbo-Visma?”

Blythe also speculated on the chances of Tadej Pogacar, Mathieu van der Poel and Tom Pidcock ahead of a fascinating tussle for top spot.

“Tadej Pogacar, has he learned from his mistakes of the previous race that he did in Belgium? We will find out.

"Mathieu van der Poel, Tom Pidcock, it does not change too much him (Van Aert) being out, but for the team Jumbo-Visma they are going to adjust the tactics.

“Also everyone else around it has more of an opportunity.

“I can’t wait. it is going to all kick off.”

---

