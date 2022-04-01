Wout van Aert confirmed he would miss the Tour of Flanders on Sunday due to a recent positive test for Covid-19.

On Thursday the Belgian’s involvement was subject to speculation as he missed Jumbo Visma’s examination of the course due to illness, and his participation was described as ‘unlikely’.

The 27-year-old rider posted a video message through his team’s Twitter account announcing the reason that he would miss the Ronde.

Van Aert said: “Hello everyone, a short message from me to everyone.

“It was two hectic days. I can announce I won’t be at the start of the Tour of Flanders this Sunday.

“Yesterday morning, I woke up with a sore throat. Two quick tests proved I tested positive for Covid-19. Two PCR tests confirmed it. There is no chance for me to be at the start.

“The good news is that I only have mild symptoms, a mild sore throat and a mild cold. It strengthens my hopes that I will recover and get back into action soon.”

Van Aert rued the timing of the infection, particularly as he said he had made a particular effort to avoid risk during the cycling season.

“It’s a mystery where I’ve picked up this infection,” he stated. “I’ve put in a lot of effort to avoid it over the past two years, particularly in the last weeks and months.

“Of course we were exposed before, during and after races, like last weekend.

“Evidently, I can’t control it. It catches me at the worst possible moment.

“I will focus on my further recovery in the upcoming days before I think about the future again.”

Team directeur sportif Arthur van Dongen said the team were considering the squad for the race in light of Van Aert’s absence.

"Examinations have confirmed that Wout is not fit," he explained. "He is not very sick but not competitive enough to start in the Tour of Flanders. He now has to take a break and then we will set new goals.

"It's unfortunate for Wout but certainly for Belgium and the team. Knowing Wout, he will come back stronger than ever. We will sit down with the team, make a new plan and discuss how we can win the Ronde with the new team composition."

Israel-Premier Tech withdrew their team from the race due to two positive Covid-19 tests among other fitness concerns, and Peter Sagan (TotalEnergies), Quinn Simmons (Trek-Segafredo), and Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-EasyPost) will also be missing.

