Cycling
Tour of Flanders | Women
14:00-17:30
Stay tuned for live updates from Nick Christian
Ad
WHO IS RIDING
Ronde van Vlaanderen
Tour of Flanders LIVE - Van der Poel vies with Pogacar for Monument glory
Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) will be joined by fellow previous winners Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (Team SD Worx), Marta Bastianelli (UAE Team ADQ), Marianne Vos and Coryn Labecki (both Jumbo-Visma), Elisa Longo Borghini and Ellen van Dijk (both Trek-Segafredo).
Also taking to the start are Lotte Kopecky and Demi Vollering (both Team SD Worx), Katarzyna Niewuadoma (Canyon-Sram), Lizzie Banks (EF Education-TIBCO-SVB), Grace Brown and Cecilie Ludwig (both FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope), Amanda Spratt (BikeExchange-Jayco), Lorena Wiebes and Pfeiffer Georgi (both Team DSM), Lisa Brennauer (Ceratizit-WNT), Susanne Andersen (Uno-X Pro Cycling) and the Dwars door Vlaanderen winner, Italian youngster Chiara Consonni (Valcar-Travel & Service).
WHAT IS THE ROUTE?
The women’s race starts and finishes in Oudenaard and includes 11 hills and six cobbled sectors crammed into 158.6km with the climax featuring the same Oude Kwaremont-Paterberg combo as the men, ahead of the flat 13.3km run to the line.
- - -
Eurosport, GCN+ & discovery+ are proud to be the home of women’s cycling
Ronde van Vlaanderen
Van Aert 'not feeling fit', big doubt for Tour of Flanders
Dwars door Vlaanderen
'He's got them in his sights' Tadej Pogacar attacks at 63 km left of Dwars door Vlaanderen
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad