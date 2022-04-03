Premium Cycling Tour of Flanders | Women 14:00-17:30

Stay tuned for live updates from Nick Christian

WHO IS RIDING

Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) will be joined by fellow previous winners Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (Team SD Worx), Marta Bastianelli (UAE Team ADQ), Marianne Vos and Coryn Labecki (both Jumbo-Visma), Elisa Longo Borghini and Ellen van Dijk (both Trek-Segafredo).

Also taking to the start are Lotte Kopecky and Demi Vollering (both Team SD Worx), Katarzyna Niewuadoma (Canyon-Sram), Lizzie Banks (EF Education-TIBCO-SVB), Grace Brown and Cecilie Ludwig (both FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope), Amanda Spratt (BikeExchange-Jayco), Lorena Wiebes and Pfeiffer Georgi (both Team DSM), Lisa Brennauer (Ceratizit-WNT), Susanne Andersen (Uno-X Pro Cycling) and the Dwars door Vlaanderen winner, Italian youngster Chiara Consonni (Valcar-Travel & Service).

WHAT IS THE ROUTE?

The women’s race starts and finishes in Oudenaard and includes 11 hills and six cobbled sectors crammed into 158.6km with the climax featuring the same Oude Kwaremont-Paterberg combo as the men, ahead of the flat 13.3km run to the line.

- - -

