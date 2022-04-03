Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx) underlined her favourite billing with a fine sprint victory over Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) at the Tour of Flanders.

The Belgian, aided by team-mate Chantal van den Broek-Blaak, proved the strongest in a frantic finale.

Van Vleuten, who was first to launch her sprint, took second ahead of Van den Broek-Blaak.

More to follow.

- - -

