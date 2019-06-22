Valverde retains lead after Sosa claims stage three win in Route d'Occitanie

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) is still the overall leader with one more stage to come, after the race from Arreau to Luchon-Hospice de France.

The stage was a gruelling effort even for specialist climbers, with five particularly taxing passages.

21-year-old Colombian rider Sosa claimed victory by launching a sprint to pull away from Spaniard Valverde, who was unable to pull him back in.

Fellow Colombian Rigoberto Uran (EF Education) was three seconds behind in third position.

Valvedre made a late effort to take the win in the penultimate stage but Sosa was able to hold him off.

The fourth stage is held on Sunday, with a 154.8km race from Gers-Astarac Arros to Clermont-Pouyguilles.

Valverde takes an eight second lead over and a 17 second advantage over Uran.