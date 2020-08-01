Bryan Coquard pips Elia Vivani to La Route d'Occitanie stage one win

Elia Viviani was beaten by Frenchman Bryan Coquard at the death in Stage One of the La Route d'Occitanie.

Temperatures reached 39 degrees celsius as the riders had to endure gruelling circcumstances.

It was down to Andreas Lorentz Kron of Riwal Readynez and Marti Marquez of Kern Pharma to battle it out of the best climber jersey, with Lorentz Kron in second in the breakaway after the Tres Vents pass, with Marquez ahead of him.

25 kilometres from the finish, Lorentz Kron was joined by Lilian Calmejane (Total Direct Energie) as the broke ahead of the peloton with a 40 second lead, though that lead was quickly whittled away by the pack who pulled them back in.

With a concentrated bunch racing to the finish, a late charge saw Viviani (Cofidis) push Coquard (B&B Hotels - Vital Concept P/B KTM) to the line but the Italian could not claim the win.

