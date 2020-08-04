Egan Bernal makes Tour de France statement with Route d'Occitanie win as Chris Froome finishes 37th

Egan Bernal of Colombia and Team Ineos Orange Leader Jersey / Celebration / during the 44th La Route d'Occitanie - La Depeche du Midi 2020, Stage 4 a 195km stage from Lectoure to Rocamadour

Egan Bernal safely navigated the final stage to win La Route d'Occitanie and lay down a marker ahead of the Tour de France, with Chris Froome finishing 37th.

Team Ineos’ Bernal was two seconds behind Benoit Cosnefroy, who won the fourth and final 195km stage from Lectoure to Rocamadour on home soil.

It meant Bernal finished 19 seconds ahead of team-mate Pavel Sivakov in the general classification.

Froome, into his final season at Ineos, finished nine minutes and 26 seconds behind his rival for the team’s lead rider at the Tour de France later this month.

Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana) finished third in the GC, 23 seconds behind Bernal and 14 ahead of Thibaut Pinot of Groupama–FDJ.

The Tour de France will be live on Eurosport from August 29 and runs until September 20.

Top 10 – General Classification

1. Egan BERNAL 17:57:27

2. Pavel SIVAKOV 17:57:46 +0:19

3. Aleksandr VLASOV 17:57:50 +0:23

4. Thibaut PINOT 17:58:04 +0:37

5. Bauke MOLLEMA 17:58:36 +1:09

6. Richie DOOR 17:58:53 +1:26

7. Warren BARGUIL 17:58:56 +1:29

8. Romain BARDET 17:59:19 +1:52

9. Rafael VALLS FERRI 17:59:24 +1:57

10 Sébastien REICHENBACH 17:59:33 +2:06

