Egan Bernal takes Route d'Occitanie lead with Chris Froome five minutes back on penultimate stage

Colombia's Egan Bernal (L) and Britain's Chris Froome (R) of Team Ineos shake hands as they celebrate after competing in the 3rd stage of the La Route d'Occitanie

Egan Bernal assumed the overall lead at the Route d'Occitanie after winning the penultimate stage on Monday.

The Tour de France champion won the mountainous 163.5km stage ahead of Team Ineos team-mate Pavel Sivakov, who is now 14 seconds behind the Colombian.

Chris Froome meanwhile was left trailing and is now five minutes and 21 seconds off the pace after finishing 32nd.

The Briton, into his final season at Team Ineos, had started the day within 16 seconds of Bernal, but saw his hopes fade en route to the Col de Beyrede.

The final stage on Tuesday is a 195km ride from Lectoure to Rocamadour.

'Chris Froome can win another Tour de France' - Bradley Wiggins

Bradley Wiggins says he thinks Chris Froome needed to leave Team Ineos but still believes his former team-mate can win another Tour de France.

In the returning episode of The Bradley Wiggins Show Podcast, Wiggins gives his verdict on the huge transfer of Froome from Ineos to Israel Start-Up Nation at the end of the season.

Wiggins is clear that his former team-mate at Team Sky needed to leave to give himself the best possible chance of winning a fifth Tour de France title.

"I knew he was thinking of changing teams," Wiggins said on the podcast. "I think he needed to, really. I just think he has got a lot more in the tank, if he wants to, more than anything.

"I just don’t put anything past him, really. He could win another Tour for me. I don’t know if he does want it [to win fifth Tour], he might say that, but by changing teams that is the biggest statement he is making that he does.

On his day he could still surpass, certainly [Egan] Bernal, and maybe Geraint [Thomas], but he has got a fifth Tour win in him and he was obviously thinking whether he was ever going to get that opportunity again at Ineos.

"By changing teams, he has probably given himself the best opportunity of winning that fifth Tour."

