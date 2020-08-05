'I'm in so much pain' - Romain Bardet set for X-ray after Route d'Occitanie crash

Romain Bardet's immediate cycling future is in doubt after he admitted to being in a lot of pain following an opening stage crash in the Route d'Occitanie on Saturday.

Despite his physical distress, Bardet continued in the race and posted some encouraging results, finishing eighth in the third stage before placing 17th on Tuesday's fourth and final stage.

The French climber is set to undergo some X-rays later on Wednesday.

The AG2R La Mondiale rider was initially concerned with his left knee, but the 29-year-old now has greater concerns about his left arm after revealing he was struggling to grip the handle bars.

"My race stopped on the first day," Bardet told L'Equipe.

"I've just been surviving since then, and don't even know whether I'm going to be able to continue racing, as I'm in so much pain.

"I'm going to have some X-rays tomorrow [Wednesday], and just try to look after myself."

Bardet is due to ride in the one-day Mont Ventoux Denivele Challenges on Thursday followed by the Criterium du Dauphine next week ahead of the Tour de France, which gets underway on August 29.

With his short-term future up in the air, Bardet says he wants to take every precaution to try and be fit for the Tour.

He added: "The Tour is still a few weeks away, but I don't want to risk causing any further damage before my big goals."

