The Mitchelton-Scott rider bested race leader Jakob Fuglsang (Astana Pro Team) and Mikel Landa (Bahrain-McLaren) to the line after a 126km-ride from Villanueva Mesia to Granada.

Fuglsang, who capitalised on a mistake from Haig on Stage 3 to secure a second win of the five-stage event, attacked on the ascent of Alto del Purche but Landa brought a select group of riders with him to bridge over to the Dane.

Video - Haig powers past Fuglsang and Landa to seal Stage 4 win 02:01

It was Haig who attacked as he crested the summit of the category one climb, taking Fuglsang and Landa with him, and while Landa made his move first following a rapid descent into Granada, it was Australian Haig who showed the freshest legs to claim the stage.

“Taking the win against Fuglsang and Landa is quite important to me, they are the sort of riders I want to try and become, true Grand Tour contenders," Haig said after the race.

" So to be up there with them today was a really nice feeling and a reassuring feeling knowing I am heading in the right direction. "

The win represented Haig’s first stage win since the 2017 Tour de Pologne.

The race concludes on Sunday with a 13-km ITT around Mijas with Fuglsang holding a 14-second advantage over Landa in the GC and Haig a further 21 seconds in arrears.

Video - Haig outsprints Landa and Fuglsang to claim second pro win 04:45

STAGE 4 RESULTS

RIDER TEAM TIME Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 3:07:35 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team " Mikel Landa (Spa) Bahrain McLaren " Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:27 Ion Izaguirre (Spa) Astana Pro Team " Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren 0:01:14 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team " Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA " Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal " Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren "

GC STANDINGS