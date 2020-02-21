The Astana rider capitalised on an error from Dylan Teuns (Bahrain–McLaren) and Jack Haig (Mitchelton–Scott) on the final chaotic, uphill sprint to claim his second stage win of the event.

"The first two hours of the race were really hard but my teammates did an amazing job working for me all day and after following all of the moves at the end, I used the last corner as my opportunity to go for the win," said Fuglsang after the stage.

" I looked at the road book this morning and I knew that if I wanted to go for the victory, it would be really important to be in the right position at that point. "

Teuns and Haig, both in contention in the GC, had opened a gap on the Dane as they surged towards the final corner but, with the Astana rider’s legs beginning to fail him, the pair inexplicably misread the final right hander and went wide.

Fuglsang emerged from third wheel to power over the line to seal a second stage win of the 2020 Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista Del Sol and increase his lead at the top of the General Classification to 14 seconds over Mikel Landa (Bahrain Mclaren), with Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Mclaren) a further 16 seconds in arrears.

Video - Fuglsang wins Stage 3 after Teuns mistake, retains overall lead 01:08

Bilbao finished second on the 177-km Stage 3 ride from Jáen to Ubeda that featured five climbs, two of which were category one ascents, with Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) completing the podium.

STAGE 3 RESULTS

RIDER TEAM TIME Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 4:33:25 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:01 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:04 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:06 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren 0:00:08 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:13 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:00:26

GC STANDINGS

See also

Fuglsang wins Stage 3 after Teuns mistake, retains overall lead