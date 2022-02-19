Wout Poels outsprinted Alexey Lutsenko after a late breakaway to take the fourth stage of the Vuelta a Andalusia Ruta del Sol - and the leader's jersey going into Sunday's final stage.
The pair extricated themselves from a larger group with 15 kilometres to go and had enough of a gap to keep their lead, with Poels edging the sprint to win by half a bike length.
The stage saw the riders roll out of Cullar Vega to take on a hilly, 167-kilometre route towards the finish at Baza.
Friday's third stage - which had seen Ineos Grenadiers' Magnus Sheffield take his first professional win - had involved plenty of breakaway attempts, and it was the same story on Saturday as a group of riders managed to get a lead of over two-and-a-half minutes with just 60 kilometres to go.
And it was from that group that Poels and Lutsenko broke off the front to get a lead of around 35 seconds as the final five kilometres approached.
From there, Poels - perhaps against the odds against the more-fancied Lutsenko - made it count.
The triumphant Dutchman said afterwards: "Lutsenko was going and I knew he was in a really good condition.
"But I was confident enough to start the sprint into a headwind, and it turned into a good one.
"We have the [leader's] jersey now so we're going to ride for it.
"The legs are good, so let's see tomorrow."
Poels will carry a lead of ten seconds over Miguel Angel Lopez into the final day, which sees the riders travel 146km from Huesa to the finish at Chiclana de Segura.
