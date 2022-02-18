Magnus Sheffield streaked away in the final 1500 metres to take a fine win on stage three of the Vuelta a Andalusia Ruta Del Sol.

The 19-year-old Ineos Grenadiers rider capitalised on a crash behind him to go clear and with no one able to chase him down, the American pushed on to take his first professional win.

Ad

Following Thursday's stage two finish at Alcala La Real - won by Alessandro Covi of UAE Team Emirates - Friday saw the riders take on a hilly 153km route from the start at Lucena to the finish at Otura.

Cycling 'His recovery is going well' - Bernal making progress but Ineos Grenadiers unsure of return date 7 HOURS AGO

At one point it had seemed like a four-man breakaway would stay away, particularly as they had a near three-minute lead with just over 75 kilometres to go.

But the pack put their foot down to reel them in and as the riders approached the finish on the outskirts of Granada, a group of nearly 30 riders were left to fight it out for the win.

Sheffield wouldn't have been among the favourites, but he showed nous beyond his years to solo his way to the line.

Covi kept his lead at the top of the General Classification, leading Colombian Miguel Angel Lopez by eight seconds.

Saturday's penultimate stage takes the peloton on another lumpy parcours from Cullar Vega to Baza, before Sunday's finale in Chiclana de Segura.

- - -

The Olympic Games will return with Paris 2024, live on Eurosport and discovery+

Cycling Thomas wants to 'prove people wrong' ahead of season debut in Portugal 16/02/2022 AT 11:12