Alessandro Covi of UCI WorldTeam UAE Emirates won stage two of the Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta del Sol.

On a tough final climb up to Alcala la Real involving a punishing 11.5% gradient in the last kilometre, the win went to the Italian.

Stage one had been taken by Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise's Rune Herregodts and stage two was a gruelling exercise for the pack on a tough stage early in the season.

Herregodts finished well back, meaning Covi was quick enough to take the lead overall.

Covi put down a time of 3:57:46.

Astana Qazaqstan's Miguel Angel Lopez attempted to close the gap but could only manage second place, while Ivan Sosa (Movistar) took third.

Lopez was three seconds behind the winner, just a second ahead of Sosa.

