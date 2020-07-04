Cycling

Ryan Gibbons takes comprehensive win on Stage 1 of the Virtual Tour de France

Image credit: Eurosport

ByEurosport
33 minutes ago | Updated 24 minutes ago

Ryan Gibbons (NTT Pro Cycling) led home a strong field that included Mathieu van der Poel and Greg Van Avermaet to seal victory on Stage 1 of the Virtual Tour de France.

Watch the Virtual Tour de France live on the Eurosport Player

Pier-Andre Cote (Rally) came in second, with Nick Schultz (Mitchelton-Scott) third following the 36.4 km hilly stage on virtual platform Zwift. Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) finished fourth and Greg Van Avermaet (CCC) ninth.

Tour de France

Ryan Gibbons: I'm truly overwhelmed

2 HOURS AGO
Ryan Gibbons sprints to win on Stage 1 of Virtual Tour de France

00:01:49

"I'm truly overwhelmed," said Gibbons after the race.

It is such a great initiative and it is really exciting to have something like this. Everyone has been missing racing and to not only be part of this but to win it is pretty, pretty special.

Gibbons’ NTT team had been in the lead group for most of the race – four 9.1km laps of Zwift’s Watopia – and it was his team-mate Edvald Boasson Hagen who went with Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (CCC) when the Belgian rider made a move in the finishing straight.

Ryan Gibbons: I'm truly overwhelmed

00:01:54

However, it was Gibbons who timed his power-up best to sweep past Van Keirsbulck and Boasson Hagen to seal a comfortable win.

STAGE 1 RESULTS

RIDER TIME
1Ryan Gibbons (RSA) NTT00:45:17
2Pier-Andre Cote (CAN) Rally"
3Nick Schultz (AUS) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:01
4Mathieu van der Poel (NED) Alpecin-Fenix"
5Freddy Ovett (AUS) Israel Start-Up Nation"
6Edvald Boason Hagen (NOR) NTT"
7Matteo Dal-Cin (CAN) Rally"
8Harry Sweeny (AUS) Lotto-Soudal"
9Greg Van Avermaet (BEL) CCC*
10Michal Kwiatkowski (POL) Ineos0:00:02
What's On