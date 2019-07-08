Viviani, 30, will move to Cofidis as replacement for Nacer Bouhanni, whose tumultuous four-year relationship with the French team is set to end with the expiration of his contract.

Cofidis, currently a second-tier team, are expected to move up to World Tour level in 2020, guaranteeing Viviani a spot at the three Grand Tours.

Bennett, demoted this season to third-choice sprinter at Bora behind Peter Sagan and Pascal Ackermann, has, reports L’Equipe, been sounding out potential teams and nearly signed with Movistar after the Critérium du Dauphiné in early June.

However, the Belgian-born Irishman, who told Eurosport back in March that he was keeping his options open, has now settled on sprint specialists Deceuninck-Quick-Step.

“If I had to part ways (with Bora) it would be very difficult but I have to look for what is best for myself,” the sprinter said.

“It is still a great team but if I am not staying, then just see what is the best deal I can get,” continued Bennett.