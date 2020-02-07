The Frenchman now takes over at the top of the classification from Stage 2 winner Phil Bauhaus, holding a two-second advantage with just one race remaining.

Bouhanni's Arkea-Samsic team-mate Dan McLay led out from 500m, before the Frenchman made his charge in the final 200m and just held off Total Direct Energie's Bonifazio.

The win is Bouhanni's first since Stage 6 of La Vuelta.