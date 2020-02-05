Bonifazio capitalised on some hesitation from Bahrain–McLaren's Mark Cavendish, who recovered from an earlier crash, on the final corner to take the wheel of Cavendish’s team-mate Heinrich Haussler before surging clear to win in 4:32:31.

A bunch sprint had been expected to settle the stage but Haussler’s attack in the final kilometre opened up an unbridgeable gap from the peloton, and when Haussler faded, Italian Bonifazio held off Nacer Bouhanni to add to his palmares.

"I was in third position at the corner with a kilometre to go, and Haussler attacked and Cavendish stopped, so I followed Haussler," said Bonifazio.

"I saw that there was a small gap to the group, so I went full gas to the finish."

Rui Costa finished safely in the bunch to retain the GC lead.