And immediately afterwards he praised team-mate Mark Cavendish for his help in securing the victory.

"Mark gave me the call to go...I never experienced so much cleverness in a sprint, it was really awesome from him," he said.

"From the first day, I was really confident because I felt my legs were really good....The team was just awesome the whole day. The last 3km were just excellent and I think no-one could do better."

Video - 'Mark gave me the call!' - Bauhaus reveals Cavendish 'cleverness' 01:46

Victory for Bauhaus was the first for Bahrain-McLaren since Rod Ellingworth took over as team principal, and came when he took to the front after the final turn and put in a huge effort to break clear.

Race leader Rui Costa, who was involved in controversy at stage 2 when he appeared to intentionally topple rival Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg, secured bonus seconds with a series of solo attacks throughout the day as he sought to hold onto his overall lead.

But victory for Bauhaus now sees him lead by three seconds overall from Costa, with France's Nacer Bouhanni another five seconds back in third.

The stage followed a 119km route starting at the King Saud University and finishing at Al Bujairi, both in the Saudi capital Riyadh.