Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) comfortably won the opening stage of the Saudi Tour to kick off 2022 in style.

The Australian beat Martin Laas (Bora-Hansgrohe) (+0:00:04) and Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) (+0:00:06) in a bunch sprint with just 100m to go.

"There's no better way to start the season than with a win, so I'm super happy with that," Ewan said after the 42km stage at Winter Park.

“I’m super happy with how the team performed, I really got delivered perfectly. I think I only had to sprint for 100 metres so big thanks to them, they did a great job.

“We have the strongest team here for sure. It’s a bit of new lead out with Rudi [Selig] coming in and also Jarrad [Drizner].

“They did a great job to come into the team straight away and integrate and deliverred it perfectly like that."

Lotto-Soudal rider Jasper De Buyst took fourth while Niccolo Bonifazio (TotalEnergies) rounded out the top five.

De Buyst took charge with 250m to go and his lead-out lasted until the final 100m heading into the final corner when Ewan able to comfortably finish in a time of 4:41.52.

Dylan Groenewegen finished outside the top 10 on his BikeExchange-Jayco debut.

The race continues on Wednesday live on Eurosport with the final stage on Sunday

