Maxim van Gils claimed the green jersey as Dylan Groenewegen emerged the strongest to secure the win on Stage Five of the Saudi Tour.

The Lotto-Soudal rider secured the overall stage win ahead of Santiago Buitrago (Team Bahrain Victorious) in second and Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) in third.

"It's really special," the young Belgian told Eurosport of his first stage-race win.

Questioned about his upcoming goals, Van Gils said: "First of all I will take some rest at home and then think about the next races.

"I will stay aiming for victories but it is not always easy."

Just like he did in Thursday's stage victory, Groenewegen, of Team BikeExchange-Jayco, edged the competitive sprint ahead of Arkea-Samsic's Daniel McLay in second and Davide Ballerini (Deceunick-Quick-Step) in third.

"It was a really good job from the team to put me into a really good position," Groenewegen told Eurosport.

Groenewegen signed a three-year contract with Team BikeExchange-Jayco in December and asked how he has adapted to the switch, the Dutchman responded: "It's really different. But the boys have done a really good job and you learn really soon and try to do as good as possible.

"I think it's two victories out of three so it's really nice."

Van Gils' team-mate Caleb Ewan suffered a blow with just three kilometres to go and couldn't participate in the sprint.

