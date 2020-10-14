Caleb Ewan of Lotto-Soudal won the Scheldeprijs in a thrilling sprint finish.

Pascal Ackermann of BORA-Hansgrohe finished second, with Team Total Direct Energie's Nicollo Bonifazio coming in third.

Piotr Havik of Riwal Securitas led the race with 10km to go - but was dragged back 8km from the finish.

Mark Cavendish of Bahrain McLaren, who tearfully admitted he could be en route to retirement earlier in the week, spent some time in the breakaway but dropped out shortly before the final lap.

