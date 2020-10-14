Mark Cavendish says he hopes to carry on racing beyond 2020 – just days after tearfully admitting he may have ridden his last race.

The Bahrain-McLaren rider hinted at retirement in an emotional interview at the finish of Gent-Wevelgem at the weekend.

The 35-year-old Brit said that the changing coronavirus situation in Europe, and particularly Belgium where he is racing, had made him fear for the cycling season.

However, he lined up to start Scheldeprijs on Wednesday and told reporters that he was looking to secure a contract for next season.

“There were rumours at the start that the rest of the race was going to be cancelled. Obviously Belgium’s government had a meeting on Monday about the restrictions due to coronavirus,” said Cavendish.

“And it suddenly dawned on me that I don’t have next year sorted yet and it could be the last race of the season, and potentially my career.

“I wear my heart on my sleeve, I always do. I still don’t have next year sorted. With the possibility that races weren’t carrying on, I was suddenly realising it could be my last race.

“I don’t have a desire to stop. I love this sport. I’ve given my life to this sport. And I would like to continue riding my bike.”

Cavendish is one of the greatest riders in history, with the Manxman boasting 48 Grand Tour stage wins, including 30 at the Tour de France.

