Jasper Philipsen earned one of the biggest wins of his career by coming out on top in a 30-man bunch sprint to take victory at Scheldeprijs.
The Belgian rider earned victory on home soil at the oldest race in Flanders in a calculated tactical finish from Alpecin-Fenix, timing his move perfectly to finish ahead of Deceuninck–Quick-Step pair Sam Bennett and Mark Cavendish.
The race was another positive for Britain's Cavendish, who has been working his way back to full fitness after a number of setbacks in recent years.
Gent - Wevelgem
'Supreme' Van Aert grabs stunning win at Gent-Wevelgem
"I think there were a lot of good sprinters at the start, and to win this race is really nice. It was a high level sprint at the finish line and gives me a lot of confidence for the next races", said Philipsen after the race.
There was a big fight, all the big names were there, I think it was clear we were going to go to a bunch sprint at the end.
Results
1 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 04:03:28
2 Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
3 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
4 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
5 Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
6 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
7 Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
8 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
9 Marc Sarreau (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
10 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Total Direct Energie
Brugge - De Panne
Red-hot Bennett wins again at Brugge-De Panne
Settimana Coppi e Bartali
Cavendish leads stage race for first time since 2017