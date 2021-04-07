Jasper Philipsen earned one of the biggest wins of his career by coming out on top in a 30-man bunch sprint to take victory at Scheldeprijs.

The Belgian rider earned victory on home soil at the oldest race in Flanders in a calculated tactical finish from Alpecin-Fenix, timing his move perfectly to finish ahead of Deceuninck–Quick-Step pair Sam Bennett and Mark Cavendish.

The race was another positive for Britain's Cavendish, who has been working his way back to full fitness after a number of setbacks in recent years.

"I think there were a lot of good sprinters at the start, and to win this race is really nice. It was a high level sprint at the finish line and gives me a lot of confidence for the next races", said Philipsen after the race.

There was a big fight, all the big names were there, I think it was clear we were going to go to a bunch sprint at the end.

Results

1 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 04:03:28

2 Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-QuickStep

3 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep

4 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux

5 Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic

6 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe

7 Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels p/b KTM

8 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos

9 Marc Sarreau (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team

10 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Total Direct Energie

