Lorena Wiebes stormed to victory with a stylish sprint in the inaugural Scheldeprijs to cap a very fine display in the one-day race.

The Team DSM rider came through in 3:26.49 after the 136.2k route around Schoten with Movistar's Emma Norsgaard in second place.

Elisa Balsamo of Valcar took third to round off the podium ahead of Norway's Emilie Moberg in what was a breathless finish.

Daniek Hengeveld (GT Krush Tunap) was the breakaway leader up until the final stages, but that all changed in the last 10km.

Sarah Roy (Team BikeExchange) and Lisa Brennauer (Ceratizit-WNT) were swept up in the finale by Wiebes, Norsgaard, Balsamo, Moberg (Drops) and Lisa Klein (Canyon-SRAM).

The 22-year-old Wiebes simply had too much for her rivals in the sprint finish and powered through to take her first victory of the season.

"Today was very chaotic but it was a nice race,” Wiebes said after the race.

"There was wind in some parts but not enough to really make a difference. In the end, the sprint was also chaotic but it is nice to win this race."

British cycling legend Mark Cavendish is among the big names involved in the men's edition, which got underway after the women's race.

