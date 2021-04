Cycling

Scheldeprijs 2021 cycling video - 'Wow, what a sprint' - Lorena Wiebes wins with stylish finish

Lorena Wiebes of the Netherlands produced a stunning performance to clinch victory at the 2021 edition of Scheldeprijs ahead of Emma Norsgaard of Denmark and Elisa Balsamo of Italy. Wiebes had too much for her rivals in the sprint finish as she grabbed a memorable win in tricky conditions at the race.

00:02:22, 2 hours ago