Cycling

'Wonderful victory!' - Jasper Philipsen beats out Bennett and Cavendish for Scheldeprijs win

Watch the fininish to the men's edition of Scheldeprijs as Jasper Philipsen won a sprint finish beating out the likes of Sam Bennett and Mark Cavendish. The cycling season has returned. You can watch it on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app. You can download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:01:30, 2 hours ago