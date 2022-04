Cycling

Wrong way! - Tim Merlier has to vault fence to avoid potential horror crash at Scheldeprijs finish

Tim Merlier nearly caused a dramatic pile-up as he ended up going the wrong way away from the finish line. Luckily Merlier thought quickly and managed to vault both himself and his bike over the fences to avoid the group sprinting towards the finish.

00:00:20, 32 minutes ago