Senechal and Walscheid exchange punches on live TV after Sparkassen Munsterland crash

Senechal seemed to pin the blame on Sunweb’s Walscheid for the crash and then threw a punch at the German on live television.

Florian Senechal lost his cool after the raceGetty Images

Tensions flared after Senechal’s wheel appeared to overlap with Walscheid’s rear tyre and he brought down a Sport Vlaanderen-Bolaise rider with him.

And Senechal has taken to social media to apologise for his actions.

On twitter, he wrote: “My heartfelt apologies go to @MaxWalscheid , @TeamSunweb , my team and my fans.

"What I did after the race was completely unacceptable and it doesn't represent who I am.

“I'm really sorry for this!"

Deceuninck-QuickStep claimed the rider had been "dealt with internally”.