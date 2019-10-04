Eurosport
Senechal and Walscheid exchange punches on live TV after Sparkassen Munsterland crash
The sprint finale of the Sparkssen Munsterland Giro saw a crash in the final 200m. It was also marred by a big dustup in the post-race interviews where punches were exchanged between Florian Senechal and Max Walscheid.
Senechal seemed to pin the blame on Sunweb’s Walscheid for the crash and then threw a punch at the German on live television.
Florian Senechal lost his cool after the raceGetty Images
Tensions flared after Senechal’s wheel appeared to overlap with Walscheid’s rear tyre and he brought down a Sport Vlaanderen-Bolaise rider with him.
And Senechal has taken to social media to apologise for his actions.
On twitter, he wrote: “My heartfelt apologies go to @MaxWalscheid, @TeamSunweb, my team and my fans.
"What I did after the race was completely unacceptable and it doesn't represent who I am.
“I'm really sorry for this!"
Deceuninck-QuickStep claimed the rider had been "dealt with internally”.