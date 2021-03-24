Mark Cavendish’s stay in the leader’s jersey at the Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali was a brief one, as he was deposed by Jonas Vingegaard on Stage 2.

After taking the overall leadership of a stage race for the first time since 2017 on Tuesday, the Manxman was put in the shade by the climbers.

The gruelling finish into Sogliano al Rubicone was fought out Vingegaard, Ivan Sosa and Nick Schultz - with the Jumbo-Visma rider coming out on top.

Tour of Norway Tour of Norway: Wins keep coming for Deceuninck - Quick-Step 29/05/2019 AT 19:26

"Of course I’m happy with the win today," Vingegaard said . "We did really well. The team is incredibly strong and helped me perfectly today. I had to play it smart. I knew that if I closed the gap myself, I wouldn’t have a chance to win. So I gambled and fortunately Movistar closed the gap."

Cavendish’s Deceuninck-QuickStep team had the chance to retain the overall lead, but Mauri Vansevenant was reeled in by the bunch with less than a kilometre of racing remaining.

Sosa kicked for the line in the final 200 metres, but he could not repel the thrust of Vingegaard who took the stage and the overall lead for Jumbo-Visma.

Highlights: Bennett sprints to victory at Brugge-De Panne

Vingegaard leads the race by a solitary second from Sosa, with Ben Hermans of Israel Start-Up Nation in third.

Britain’s Ethan Hayter from Ineos Greandiers sits in sixth, 11 seconds off the lead, ahead of the third stage into Riccione.

Tour of Norway Bol surprises Norwegian favourites for Stage 1 victory 28/05/2019 AT 19:35