Clara Copponi (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) was the major beneficiary of a crash in the closing metres of the first stage in this year’s Women’s Tour to take the first professional victory of her career.

The crash, which occurred at high speed on the tight final turn in Bury St Edmunds, saw stage favourite Lorena Wiebes slide out and into the barriers. Four other riders, including Coryn Labecki (Jumbo Visma) were also eliminated from the sprint.

Copponi, who had been several riders back in the line, was able to avoid the incident, carry her speed through the corner on the wheel of Sofia Bertizzolo (UAE Team ADQ) and come round the Italian for an impressive victory.

With it came the first leader’s jersey of this year’s race, the second for the Frenchwoman in as many editions of the race.

Beginning in estuary-adjacent Essex and finishing in the Suffolk lowlands, the stage profile was perfectly programmed to bring the race home to in a single, elongated unit. With temperatures below average for the time of year and precipitation somewhat above the norm, attacks were conspicuous by their absence as riders opted instead to huddle together for elemental shelter, warmth and protection.

Despite lacking in undulation, the 142km course was not without challenges. The narrow lanes of southern England repeatedly squeezed and stretched the peloton, taking in multiple changes of direction, and meant the riders were advised to keep their wits about them at all times.

Two categorised climbs, at 34.5 and 80 km into the stage, as well as intermediate sprints at Holbrook and Hadleigh, offered something to those riders who fancied a pop at a podium appearance, but would do little to affect the overall outcome.

Clara Copponi of France and Team FDJ Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope celebrates winning ahead of Sofia Bertizzolo of Italy and UAE Team Adq during the 8th The Women's Tour 2022 - Stage 1 stage from Colchester to Bury St Edmunds / #WomensTour / #UCIWWT / Image credit: Getty Images

Maike van der Duin (Le Col - Wahoo) took maximum points from both sprints, giving her an early virtual advantage in that competition.

The Queen of the Mountains competition began on a five hundred metre rise labelled Brantham Hill. As the line loomed, Tiffany Cromwell looked to lead out team-mate (and last year’s QOM) Elise Chabbey. Christine Majerus (Team SD Worx), however, having kept her nose out of the wind until the last possible second, powered past to claim (virtually) the first Skoda-sponsored green jersey of the race.

On the second, similarly shaped slope to Bildeston, Majerus again proved the strongest. She outsprinted Chabbey to take the full eight points available on the day and become the jersey-wearer-in-waiting.

Danielle Shrosbree (CAMS - Basso) looked to use the climb as a launchpad for a solo attack. Perhaps seeking to spring a surprise, the lesser known British rider surged over the summit and elicited from the peloton

Shrosbree was able to establish a lead of a minute before, at 2.20pm, with 36km left in the stage, the race was paused due to a medical incident further along the course:

After play resumed 50 minutes later, the race headed for Bury St Edmunds.

Shosbree was out of sight but not out of mind. Team DSM put their riders to work on the front of the bunch to bring her back and ensure a bunch finish for their in-form sprinter, Wiebes.

With 14km remaining Shosbree was caught and the race was all set up for the anticipated bunch finish.

The twists and turns through the narrow lanes of the small market town had other ideas.

With less than a kilometre to go, Wiebes followed the wheels of team-mates Pfeiffer Georgi and Charlotte Kool to the front of the race. All three were in the perfect position going into the final ninety degree left-hand bend. Wiebes, seemingly carrying too much speed to successfully execute the corner in the damp conditions, lost her rear wheel and slid into the barriers.

Team-mate Kool, along with Karlijn Swinkels (Team Jumbo-Visma), Coryn Labecki (Team Jumbo-Visma) and Barbara Guarischi (Movistar Team) were also caught up in the event and eliminated from the sprint.

Elena Cecchini (Team SD Worx) was first to make it round the bend and into the straight unscathed but she did not have the legs to get her to the line. Bertizzolo was seconds away from success until Clara Copponi pulled ahead and lifted her arms aloft in celebration.

Danielle Shrosbree, for her long solo effort, was awarded the day’s combativity prize.

