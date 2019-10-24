The past: Illness and heartbreak after Tour omission

Cavendish was diagnosed with Epstein-Barr virus for the second time in August 2018, and after spending the best part of two years fighting with illness, there was disappointment for him at this year’s Tour de France, when he was left out by Team Dimension Data.

The decision was reportedly made after Dimension Data’s head of performance, Rolf Aldag, was overruled by the team principal, Doug Ryder, leaving Cavendish gutted.

“I’m absolutely heartbroken by the decision that means I won’t be [Le Tour] this year,” Cavendish tweeted.

" As I have done for my entire career, I targeted a specific time to be at peak form. After a long, difficult fight back from trying to compete for the whole of last season with Epstein-Barr virus and after following a specific training programme to peak in July, I feel I was in the perfect place. "

It was the first Tour de France Cavendish missed since making his debut in 2007, leaving him on 30 stage wins in cycling’s grandest event, still four short of Eddy Merckx’s record.

The present: Winning with a smile in London

Since the Tour de France disappointment, Cavendish has taken to the roads at Tours of Poland, Germany and Britain as he builds his fitness and confidence back up.

There were top-10 finishes in stages of both the Poland and Britain tours, but it has been at Six Day London where he has truly flourished.

The 2011 world champion recorded his first win of 2019 on the opening night at the London Velodrome, and the elation was there for all to see.

On the second night, Cavendish and team-mate Owain Doull thrilled the home crowd when gaining a lap on their opponents to win the Madison Chase.

Beyond the victories, the smile was still etched on Cavendish’s face as he and Doull spoke to Matt Stephens after their Madison Chase win.

An understandably delighted Cavendish made a point of prolonging the interview to thank the crowd, an indication of what this event means to him, and what the rider is capable of with the support behind him.

“I said to Owen before we started, if we try and go for a lap, just listen to this velodrome, this crowd here,” he said.

" This is my third time riding here at Six Day London. Honestly guys, thank you so much. It means so much hearing you. Honestly, you’re phenomenal, the best fans in the world here at the velodrome. "

The future: Off to Bahrain-Media?

“The main thing for Cav is going somewhere, it doesn’t really matter which team he goes to, it’s about having a team that supports and believes in him,” said Adam Blythe on The Breakaway back in July, following Cavendish’s Tour omission.

" He’s definitely in a place now where he’s in a team where they don’t support and believe in him, because if they did, he’d be at the Tour right now. "

"That’s where Cav needs to go, somewhere where he can be backed, where he will know what he’s doing and have confidence without questioning the team’s decisions. That’s the main thing for Cav."

For Cavendish, a move away from Dimension Data appears to be in the pipeline.

The sprinter is edging closer to a move to Bahrain-Media for 2020, according to Cycling News, with a source telling them it is “likely to happen” and should be finalised “pretty soon” back in September.

The signing would see him team up with fellow sprinters Sonny Colbrelli and Phil Bauhaus, but the former said he would not be concerned by Cavendish’s addition.

"I'm happy that Cav is joining Bahrain-Media next year. I know him pretty well, we get on and I've got a lot of respect for him," Colbrelli told Cyclingnews.

"It'll be good to have him here because after all his success and sprinting skills, I can only improve as sprinter by having him as a team-mate.

" He's a pure sprinter, while I'm a little different and go well after hilly races and difficult weather, so we’re compatible and can fit together in the same team. "

The move would also see Cavendish reunited with coach Rod Ellingworth, who played a key role in the rider’s 2011 world road race victory.

Ellingworth was also the head of the Olympic Academy back in 2007 when Cavendish joined that set-up.

"Rod gave me a massive chance and has taught me a hell of a lot, not just on the bike but in life skills. I've improved immensely in the last four years," Cavendish said 12 years ago.

It would appear Cavendish and Bahrain-Media makes for a perfect fit. The move would prolong the smile we have seen at Six Day London, and could prove a fruitful relationship in terms of victories too.

The future, finally, is looking bright again for the Manx Missile.