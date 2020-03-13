Six Day Manchester cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic

The event, which was due to start on Friday 13 March and run through until Sunday 15 March, is one of the highlights of the UK track cycling calendar and was set to feature the biggest British names in the sport.

A statement released by organising company Madison Sports Group said:

"Due to the COVID-19 pandemic worsening globally, and after discussions with event stakeholders, we have today made the decision that Six Day Manchester will not take place as scheduled from today through Sunday (13-15 March 2020).

"At Madison Sports Group the safety and welfare of our athletes, event staff, partners and guests is of utmost importance and since our statement earlier this week, the World Health Organization has declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic and the UK Government has chosen to move to delay phase of its response plan.

" Whilst we do not believe that any of our athletes or staff have been infected with the virus, we have decided to take this action in everyone’s best interest. We appreciate the support of our athletes, the cycling community and our supporters through this complicated decision-making process. "

The event was one of the final opportunities for British riders to take to a UK track before the summer's Olympic Games.