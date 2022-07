Cycling

'Some people might call this greedy' - Jumbo-Visma Tour de France dominance continues

Frenchman Christophe Laporte of Jumbo-Visma surged to victory on Stage 19 of the Tour de France to end France's long stage-win drought. The win was the host nation’s first in 38 stages. Dan Lloyd joked that their brilliance was bordering on greedy in the latest episode of The Breakaway.

00:02:26, an hour ago