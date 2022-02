Cycling

'Somebody should go!' - Daniel Lloyd astounded by Wout van Aert decision at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

"If the Belgian champion and the best rider in the world suddenly goes, somebody should go." Eurosport's Daniel Lloyd and Adam Blythe could hardly believe it as nobody followed Wout van Aert as he broke away to take his first victory at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad. Van Aert produced a masterful breakaway after the Bosberg and soloed his way to glory.

00:00:53, 14 minutes ago