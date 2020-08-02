Sonny Colbrelli beats Bryan Coquard to victory on stage two of Route d’Occitanie

Sonny Colbrelli sprinted to victory on stage two of the Route d’Occitanie.

The Bahrain McLaren rider beat stage one winner Bryan Coquard (B&B Hotels-Vital Concept) and Niccolo Bonifazio (Total Direct Energie) to the line.

The 174.5km stage saw an early breakaway that was reeled in before the final climb up Cote de Monesties.

Emil Vinjebo (Riwal Readynez) was the last man standing from the breakaway but he was caught with 1km to go and Colbrelli powered to victory in a sprint finish.

Stage three should suit Team Ineos duo Chris Froome and Egan Bernal as it features four climbs, including three first-cat ascents.

