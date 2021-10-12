Matej Mohoric and Sonny Colbrelli have both signed multi-year contract extensions with Bahrain Victorious.

Mohoric secured two stages at the 2021 Tour de France and became only the 102nd rider to win a stage at all three Grand Tours.

Colbrelli had an impressive season as he won Paris-Roubaix, the road race at the European Championship, and enjoyed several stage wins.

“I’ve been a long-standing rider with this team and always trusted the project,” said Mohoric.

“This year I think we finally proved that we are one of the best teams in the world. We have definitely got great support as a group of riders from all the staff, and we work hard to be here.

After a great year, it’s never crossed my mind to change the environment I work in, and I’m very happy with the team and feels like a second family to me. It takes hard work to get to the level we performed at this season, and I’m confident we can continue this in the future and try and win bike races.”

Colbrelli added: “I’m happy to continue and stay in a team that is like a family to me. I’m one of the few riders wearing this jersey since 2017, the very first season, debuting in the WorldTour with Bahrain and arriving up to this stunning season. I can say I grew up with this group, and I must be more than thankful.

“I’m now where I am, also due to the support and trust that I’ve always felt. Mainly, I want to thank His Highness Shaikh Nasser for the ongoing support in good and bad times. Feeling his faith, it’s something that makes me so proud. I’m honoured to continue wearing this team’s jersey for more years, aiming to take further prestigious successes together.”

Team managing director Milan Erzen said: “We are really happy to have Matej and Sonny remain part of the Bahrain Victorious family. They have shown incredible dedication this season which shows from their amazing results. We hope to continue working hard and having more success in the coming seasons.”

