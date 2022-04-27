Sonny Colbrelli has been cleared to resume "leisure rides and light physical activity" after suffering a cardiac arrest in March.

Ad

It is not known if he will race again, but his team Bahrain Victorious said in a statement: “Following Colbrelli's successful operation on March 31st, the Italian rider has continued to undergo further medical checks at the Sports Cardiology Unit of the University of Padua.

Paris - Roubaix Van Dijk 'more excited' for Hour Record than Paris-Roubaix 15/04/2022 AT 12:33

"The clinical examinations have shown further improvement of cardiovascular health, clearing Colbrelli to start taking up leisure rides and light physical activity.

"The priority remains to continually monitor his condition with a close follow up in the coming months to secure his safety and resumption of regular life activities."

He has a total of 34 race wins over his career.

"It's already a miracle if I'm alive, now I need another to put me back in the saddle," Colbrelli told Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport in March.

Paris - Roubaix ‘I was crying and screaming!’ – Colbrelli on that mud-soaked day at Paris-Roubaix 13/04/2022 AT 08:49