Mark Cavendish secured his first victory since his stellar Tour de France when sprinting to the line to take glory in the Sparkassen Munsterland Giro.

After equalling Eddy Merckx’s 34 stage wins at the Tour de France, the Manxman has had a quiet time of things.

However, the Deceuninck–Quick-Step man burst back to life to show his rivals a clean pair of wheels for his 10th win of a comeback season.

Josef Cerny brought his Deceuninck–Quick-Step team-mate into the final kilometre, and Cavendish timed his sprint to perfection to overhaul Alexis Renard and Morten Hulgaard shortly before the line.

While Cavendish had the time to sit up and celebrate before the line, the 36-year-old was not the only rider to raise his arms aloft at the finish.

Andre Greipel crossed the line over 90 seconds behind Cavendish in 10th, but the crowd were aware it was the German great’s final race and they gave him a fantastic ovation as he rolled home.

