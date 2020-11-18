Stephanie Morton has retired with immediate effect aged 29 after a storied career which covered both able-bodied and para-cycling disciplines.

The Australian won the 2019 team sprint world title with Kaarle McCulloch, as well as six silvers and a bronze at the World Championships.

Morton also claimed four Commonwealth Games gold medals, thirteen national titles and three Paralympic world titles and Paralympic Games gold at London 2012.

She was gearing up for the Tokyo Olympic Games, but following the event’s postponement she has decided to call time on her professional career.

“It was not a decision I have taken lightly, and thankfully I had the support of the Australian Cycling Team throughout the whole process, along with my family and close friends," said Morton.

No one could have prepared for what 2020 delivered, hence why this decision has been eight months in the making as I needed to really consider what was best for me moving forward, and it has probably been the toughest thing I've ever had to do.

“But even before the COVID-19 pandemic hit and it moved the Games' date, I had always said that the Tokyo Games wasn't going to define me, win or lose.

“In an ideal world, it would have been nice to go out one more time wearing green gold, but we aren't in an ideal world anymore.

“I feel like if we have gone through a global pandemic and the worst that happens to me is I miss a bike race, then I'm doing ok."

She added: “I have had such an amazing career. The past fifteen years has left me with a lot of favourite moments.

“I think winning three gold medals in front of a home crowd at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games would have to be up there, along with becoming world champion with Karlz in 2019.”

