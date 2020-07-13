Storer sent home by Sunweb for breaking Covid-19 rules

Team Sunweb’s Michael Storer has been sent home from the team’s training camp in Austria for breaking protocols amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The team are in Kuhtai in the Austrian Alps and have set “very strict” precautions as they gear up for cycling’s return.

Storer went shopping, Wielerflits reports, with Team Sunweb opting to send the German home on a precautionary basis given that he left his ‘bubble’.

"We have applied very strict precautions to our training camp in Kühtai, Austria," read a statement released by the team.

"We want to limit interaction with the outside world as much as possible to minimise the risk of infection of the various bubbles – not only to not get infected but minimise the risks of bringing the virus to the peloton when we return to competition on August 1.

"It's purely as a precaution and Michael himself fully understands it. Top-level sport in 'corona' times is a new situation for everyone. A lot is demanded of people and of course we also understand that riders and staff have to get used to this."

