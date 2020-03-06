The organiser of Strade Bianche informed teams on Thursday that the race will not go ahead as planned on 7 March as it fell victim to the chaos.

Tirreno-Adriatico and Milan-San Remo have also been postponed, with question marks now hanging over much of the rest of the calendar throughout March and into April.

Here is a rundown of the current state of play.

RACE STATUS

RACE DATE STATUS Kuurne - Bruxelles - Kuurne 01/03 - 01/03 Complete Tour de Taiwan 01/03 - 05/03 Complete La Drôme Classic 01/03 - 01/03 Complete Le Samyn 03/03 - 03/03 Complete Le Samyn des Dames 03/03 - 03/03 Complete Tour of Oman 03/03 - 08/03 Going ahead Strade Bianche 07/03 - 07/03 Cancelled Paris – Nice 08/03 - 15/03 Going ahead GP Industria & Artigianato 08/03 - 08/03 Postponed GP Jean-Pierre Monseré 08/03 - 08/03 Going ahead Tirreno – Adriatico 11/03 - 17/03 Postponed Ronde van Drenthe 14/03 - 14/03 Going ahead GP de Denain 19/03 - 19/03 Going ahead Bredene Koksijde Classic 20/03 - 20/03 Going ahead Milano – Sanremo 21/03 - 21/03 Postponed Volta a Catalunya 23/03 - 29/03 Going ahead Brugge - De Panne 25/03 - 25/03 Going ahead Settimana Coppi e Bartali 25/03 - 29/03 Postponed E3 BinckBank Classic 27/03 - 27/03 Going ahead Classic Loire-Atlantique 28/03 - 28/03 Going ahead Gent – Wevelgem 29/03 - 29/03 Going ahead Cholet Pays de La Loire 29/03 - 29/03 Going ahead

Paris-Nice to go ahead as planned

Paris-Nice will go ahead as planned despite the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, French sports minister Roxana Maracineanu has said.

Maracineanu told a press conference that the race, due to start on March 8 and run through to March 13, will go ahead as planned but added that decisions can be made on a localised level to put firmer restrictions on spectators as the situation develops.

"While Paris-Nice is an international event, the teams have been tested for the most part and the number of spectators along the course is minimal," began Maracineanu.

" We expect a maximum of 3,000 people in Nice for the event and the race does not pass through high-risk areas in France. "

However, she added that "local authorities are free to apply. stricter measures depending on how the situation develops".

The Paris-Nice start list

AG2R La Mondiale (Fra)

Lotto-Soudal (Bel)

Bora-Hansgrohe (Ger)

Bahrain-McLaren (Bhr)

Deceuninck – Quick-Step (Bel)

Groupama-FDJ (Fra)

NTT Pro Cycling (RSA)

EF Pro Cycling (USA)

Israel Start-Up Nation (Isr)

Team Sunweb (Ger)

Trek-Segafredo (USA)

Arkéa-Samsic (Fra)

Cofidis, Solutions Crédits (Fra)

Nippo-Delko-One Provence (Fra)

Team Total Direct Energie (Fra)

Circus-Wanty Gobert (Bel)

B&B Hotels-Vital Concept p/b KTM

TEAM STATUS

Team INEOS

Team Ineos temporarily withdrew from racing after the death of sports director Nicolas Portal and amid coronavirus concerns.

"Team Ineos have today taken the decision to withdraw temporarily from all racing until the Volta a Catalunya on March 23. We have notified the UCI that we will not be competing in any races during this period," Ineos said in a statement.

" We have taken this decision given the unique set of circumstances we are facing following yesterday’s tragic news about Nico Portal. And clearly we recognise there is also a very uncertain situation with Coronavirus more widely. "

Movistar

Movistar announced it is to halt its racing activities for it's women's and men's programs until 22 March amidst continuing concerns about the spread of coronavirus, releasing the below statement.

" "This choice, made after consideration of the advice given by the team doctors, takes into account of the current situation related to COVID-19. "

"The Movistar Team, looking to preserve the health of all its members, as well as every person in touch with the sport of cycling, makes a decision which seeks to contribute, to the extent of its possibilities, to returning to a normal situation."

Astana Pro Team

Astana Pro Team have withdrawn from racing until March 20.

General Manager Alexandr Vinokurov: “With this measurement, we have chosen to protect the health of our riders and staff and to take our responsibility for the society in not further spreading the virus.

Of course, we would have preferred to participate in all upcoming races, but for now, it’s safety first. We still have a long season ahead with many other important races.

" It was not an easy decision, but we have to protect the cycling family as well as our own families at home. "

EF Pro Cycling

EF Pro Cycling have asked the UCI and race organisers RCS Sports to withdraw from the three major races, Milan-San Remo, Strade Bianche and Tirreno-Adriatico - races that would later be pulled from the calendar.

Team Jumbo-Visma

The Dutch outfit were the first team to withdraw from the Italian races and later announced that they would not compete at Paris-Nice on the advice of medical professionals.

“This hurts and it is disappointing”, director Richard Plugge of Team Jumbo-Visma said.

" But this is the best decision we can take at the moment. As management, we have a responsibility to carefully assess all the risks involved. At the moment they are too significant to ignore. "

“Cycling has a unique character and travelling and staying in hotels is inherent to the sport. That makes us vulnerable in this corona crisis. The health of riders, staff and public now deserves our priority. We also take into account circumstances that may arise such as quarantine, illness or hospitalisation.”

Mitchelton-SCOTT

The Australian team have withdrawn its teams from the next period of racing until March 22.