The famous race, which takes place in Siena, Italy, had been under review due to the virus which is causing havoc to the sporting calendar.

It has now been decided that it will not take place as scheduled.

A statement from the race organisers read:

" Following our last meeting with the local authorities in Siena, both the Strade Bianche men's elite and women's elite races have been postponed until a later date, still to be identified. "

The news comes on the same day the Astana Pro Team decided to withdraw from all races for 15 days due to the coronavirus.

General Manager Alexandr Vinokurov: “With this measurement, we have chosen to protect the health of our riders and staff and to take our responsibility for the society in not further spreading the virus.

Of course, we would have preferred to participate in all upcoming races, but for now, it’s safety first. We still have a long season ahead with many other important races.

" It was not an easy decision, but we have to protect the cycling family as well as our own families at home. "

EF Pro Cycling have asked the UCI and race organisers RCS Sports to withdraw from the three major races, while Team Jumbo-Visma have decided not to participate in Italy this weekend.

Mitchelton-SCOTT have made the decision to withdraw its teams from the next period of racing until March 22.