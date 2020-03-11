The Dutchman, winner of the 2017 Giro d’Italia, has yet to ride a competitive race for his new team having been diagnosed with an intestinal parasite.

The illness was another stroke of bad luck for Dumoulin after he suffered a season-ending knee injury in the 2019 Giro d'Italia, resurfacing briefly at the Criterium du Dauphine.

However, the 29-year-old has been ramping up his training in recent weeks and took to social media to announce that he is ready to return to racing in the spring.

"I’m training at Teide at the moment," began Dumoulin.

" Starting to feel better again, and crossing my fingers for the races to continue later this spring with all the corona[virus] stress going on in Europe "

However, Dumoulin caveated his return with reference to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, adding that he hoped the later spring races would be unaffected by the outbreak.

So, what are the current status of races this month?

RACE DATE STATUS Kuurne - Bruxelles - Kuurne 01/03 - 01/03 Complete Tour de Taiwan 01/03 - 05/03 Complete La Drôme Classic 01/03 - 01/03 Complete Le Samyn 03/03 - 03/03 Complete Le Samyn des Dames 03/03 - 03/03 Complete Tour of Oman 03/03 - 08/03 Going ahead Strade Bianche 07/03 - 07/03 Cancelled Paris – Nice 08/03 - 15/03 Going ahead GP Industria & Artigianato 08/03 - 08/03 Postponed GP Jean-Pierre Monseré 08/03 - 08/03 Going ahead Tirreno – Adriatico 11/03 - 17/03 Postponed Ronde van Drenthe 14/03 - 14/03 Going ahead GP de Denain 19/03 - 19/03 Going ahead Bredene Koksijde Classic 20/03 - 20/03 Going ahead Milano – Sanremo 21/03 - 21/03 Postponed Volta a Catalunya 23/03 - 29/03 Going ahead Brugge - De Panne 25/03 - 25/03 Going ahead Settimana Coppi e Bartali 25/03 - 29/03 Postponed E3 BinckBank Classic 27/03 - 27/03 Going ahead Classic Loire-Atlantique 28/03 - 28/03 Going ahead Gent – Wevelgem 29/03 - 29/03 Going ahead Cholet Pays de La Loire 29/03 - 29/03 Going ahead

PARIS-NICE IN PROGRESS

PARIS-ROUBAIX IN DOUBT

The highlight of the spring cycling calendar may not go ahead after the French Minister for Sport announced further restrictions at sporting events on Monday.

No more than 1000 spectators will be allowed to attend a sporting event in France up until April 15 - a period that overlaps with the cobbled classic Paris-Roubaix.

The news could see the race go ahead without fans at the famous Roubaix Velodrome, or it is possible that the event will be cancelled completely.

ASO declined to comment on Monday, with an announcement expected as the situation develops.

TEAM STATUSES

Team INEOS

Team Ineos temporarily withdrew from racing after the death of sports director Nicolas Portal and amid coronavirus concerns.

"Team Ineos have today taken the decision to withdraw temporarily from all racing until the Volta a Catalunya on March 23. We have notified the UCI that we will not be competing in any races during this period," Ineos said in a statement.

" We have taken this decision given the unique set of circumstances we are facing following yesterday’s tragic news about Nico Portal. And clearly we recognise there is also a very uncertain situation with Coronavirus more widely. "

Movistar

Movistar announced it is to halt its racing activities for it's women's and men's programs until 22 March amidst continuing concerns about the spread of coronavirus, releasing the below statement.

" "This choice, made after consideration of the advice given by the team doctors, takes into account of the current situation related to COVID-19. "

"The Movistar Team, looking to preserve the health of all its members, as well as every person in touch with the sport of cycling, makes a decision which seeks to contribute, to the extent of its possibilities, to returning to a normal situation."

Astana Pro Team

Astana Pro Team have withdrawn from racing until March 20.

General Manager Alexandr Vinokurov: “With this measurement, we have chosen to protect the health of our riders and staff and to take our responsibility for the society in not further spreading the virus.

Of course, we would have preferred to participate in all upcoming races, but for now, it’s safety first. We still have a long season ahead with many other important races.

" It was not an easy decision, but we have to protect the cycling family as well as our own families at home. "

EF Pro Cycling

EF Pro Cycling have asked the UCI and race organisers RCS Sports to withdraw from the three major races, Milan-San Remo, Strade Bianche and Tirreno-Adriatico - races that would later be pulled from the calendar.

Team Jumbo-Visma

The Dutch outfit were the first team to withdraw from the Italian races and later announced that they would not compete at Paris-Nice on the advice of medical professionals.

“This hurts and it is disappointing”, director Richard Plugge of Team Jumbo-Visma said.

" But this is the best decision we can take at the moment. As management, we have a responsibility to carefully assess all the risks involved. At the moment they are too significant to ignore. "

“Cycling has a unique character and travelling and staying in hotels is inherent to the sport. That makes us vulnerable in this corona crisis. The health of riders, staff and public now deserves our priority. We also take into account circumstances that may arise such as quarantine, illness or hospitalisation.”

Mitchelton-SCOTT

The Australian team have withdrawn its teams from the next period of racing until March 22.