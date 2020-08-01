Six Trek-Segafredo bikes stolen from women’s team before Strade Bianche

Start / Lucinda Brand of The Netherlands, Elizabeth Armistead-Deignan of The United Kingdom, Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy, Ellen Van Dijk of The Netherlands, Tayler Wiles of The United States, Ruth Winder of The United States and Team Trek-Segafredo Wom

American team Trek-Segafredo have confirmed that six of their women’s bikes were stolen before Strade Bianche on Saturday.

The team put out a tweet before the race saying that six of the bikes were stolen in the night before the race.

The bikes were being stored in a truck and thieves broke a roof to get into the equipment room and steal them.

This led to the riders having to use spare bikes for the race. Italian rider Elisa Longo Borghini finished in fifth, 2:11 back of winner Annemiek van Vleuten.

Ellen van Dijk borrowed a bike from men’s rider Koen de Kort and joked afterwards how dirty it was.

“Sorry Koen, it’s a little bit dirty!

“I’ll make sure that it’ll be cleaned, hopefully someone can do that for me. The bike was really, really good.

“This morning was a bit stressful with stolen bikes, that was a bit s*** but yeah Koen’s bike was not a problem!”

